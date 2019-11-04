Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.2% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich raised its position in Alibaba Group by 147.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich now owns 35,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.70.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $176.46 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.16. The company has a market cap of $449.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

