Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.38. Ascena Retail Group shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 28,246 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 190.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,522 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 232.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,337,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,249 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 71.5% during the second quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 3,196,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,589 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 10,395,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,266 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 157.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 511,404 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

