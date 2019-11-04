ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARQL. Zacks Investment Research cut ArQule from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised ArQule from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on ArQule in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ArQule currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,366. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ArQule has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. ArQule had a negative net margin of 805.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ArQule will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ArQule by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,011,000 after acquiring an additional 709,259 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ArQule by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 239,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in ArQule during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArQule during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ArQule by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

