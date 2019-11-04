ARP Americas LP Purchases 45,100 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

ARP Americas LP increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP owned about 0.06% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2,704.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 792.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 233.3% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 105.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 43.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HP. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

NYSE HP opened at $40.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 287.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

