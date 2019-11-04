ARP Americas LP Has $17.65 Million Stock Holdings in Sothebys (NYSE:BID)

ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,080 shares during the quarter. Sothebys comprises 1.2% of ARP Americas LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ARP Americas LP owned approximately 0.66% of Sothebys worth $17,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BID. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sothebys during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sothebys during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sothebys during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $150,956.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,223,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $2,403,346 over the last ninety days. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BID has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sothebys in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sothebys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

NYSE:BID opened at $56.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Sothebys has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

