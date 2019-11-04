Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

NYSE:AWI opened at $94.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $104.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWI shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.01.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

