Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Citigroup currently has $225.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $315.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANET. Goldman Sachs Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $272.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.96.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $185.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.99. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $173.31 and a 12 month high of $331.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.20, for a total transaction of $450,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,655.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,979 shares in the company, valued at $675,905.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,986 shares of company stock worth $8,691,257 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 24.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 24.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

