Argus Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $40.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective lifted by Argus to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.76.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,980,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,974,297. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $36.45.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $1,664,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 939,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,279,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $4,199,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,556,675.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,717,910 shares of company stock valued at $55,472,995. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

