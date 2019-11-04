Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ARCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered Ares Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Compass Point lowered Ares Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.83.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.53. 72,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,928.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,795 shares in the company, valued at $456,723.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $36,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,658.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,041,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,953,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,445,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,644,000 after purchasing an additional 276,401 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,690,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 311,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,711,000 after purchasing an additional 264,632 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,356,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,273,000 after purchasing an additional 64,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.