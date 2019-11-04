Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 72,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $19.28.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $99,928.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,723.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $36,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $204,658.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,200,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ares Capital by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,042,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 316,100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,690,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after acquiring an additional 311,400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,293,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after acquiring an additional 306,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ares Capital by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,355,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.