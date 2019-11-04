Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) will report $280,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. Arcimoto posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,700%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $2.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930,000.00 to $3.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.78 million, with estimates ranging from $14.54 million to $40.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 176.81% and a negative net margin of 65,833.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FUV shares. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arcimoto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ FUV opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.07. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arcimoto stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Arcimoto worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

