Archrock Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $9.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archrock has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $244.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AROC. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 15,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $155,223.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $346,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider D Bradley Childers purchased 12,050 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $98,689.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.