ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARCB. BidaskClub raised shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ArcBest from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.13.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.37. 209,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $737.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.99. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $42.38.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $787.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 5.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,545,000 after purchasing an additional 67,499 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 527,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $11,612,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 33.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 98,634 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

