Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 125.64% and a negative net margin of 1,948.40%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. On average, analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.36. 10,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,037. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABUS. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

