Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,682.29% and a negative net margin of 119.15%. The business had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 million. On average, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AQST. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.46.

In other news, Director James S. Scibetta purchased 22,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $87,060.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,871 shares of company stock valued at $121,453. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.