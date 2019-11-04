Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) Trading Up 11.1%

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) shares were up 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 898,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 637,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AREX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.18.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Approach Resources Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Approach Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Approach Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Approach Resources by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Approach Resources by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,666 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX)

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas.

