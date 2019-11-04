Apple’s (AAPL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a $290.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $250.00.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $255.82 on Thursday. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1,124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,264 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,405. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.1% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

