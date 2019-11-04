Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC to $280.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has an average rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.78.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $255.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.58. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $255.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,264 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,405. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

