Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.8% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $233,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.6% during the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 54,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $255.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1,124.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $255.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apple to $280.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.78.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,264 shares of company stock worth $90,909,405 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

