AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $106.10 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AppFolio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

AppFolio stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.88. 92,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.21 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $109.89.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.08 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $482,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total transaction of $411,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,543 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,838,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,485,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

