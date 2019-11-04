Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

AINV has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

NASDAQ:AINV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.96. 535,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 55,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 64,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

