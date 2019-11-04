Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Set at $47.00 by Oppenheimer

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) has been assigned a $47.00 price target by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,370,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $43.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $159,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 953.9% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 83,470 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.