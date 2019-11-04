Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up to $2.67

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.67. Antero Resources shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 15,688,697 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AR. Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Antero Resources from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.28.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $891.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 20.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

