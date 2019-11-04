Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Trading Up 7.6%

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)’s stock price was up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.20, approximately 7,082,461 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,667,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AM shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 544.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 372.73%.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,855,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $19,448,324.88. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 15,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $104,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,626.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,841,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,222,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,865,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,431,000. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

