Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AM. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group downgraded Antero Midstream from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $104,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,626.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,855,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $19,448,324.88. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AM opened at $6.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.56 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 32.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 544.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 372.73%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.