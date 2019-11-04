ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $239.90 and last traded at $243.94, approximately 519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.13.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.59.

About ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY)

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, female fitness, and skiing products,as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.