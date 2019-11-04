Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $97.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Anixter is a leading global distributor of Network & Security Solutions, Electrical & Electronic Solutions and Utility Power Solutions. They help build, connect, protect and power valuable assets and critical infrastructures. From enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution, they offer full-line solutions, and intelligence, that create reliable, resilient systems that sustain businesses and communities. Through their unmatched global distribution network along with their supply chain and technical expertise, they help lower the cost, risk and complexity of their customers’ supply chains. “

Get Anixter International alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Anixter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of Anixter International stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.56. The company had a trading volume of 919,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. Anixter International has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.95.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Anixter International will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ted A. Dosch sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Galvin sold 16,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,131,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,285. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixter International (AXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.