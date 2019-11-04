Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,085 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 34.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,852 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.93. 77,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $64.54 and a 1-year high of $102.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.59.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

