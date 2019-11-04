Andrew Peller (ADW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$95.22 million during the quarter.

Andrew Peller has a 52 week low of C$10.40 and a 52 week high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

