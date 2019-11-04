Analyzing Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) & Power Integrations (OTCMKTS:POWI)

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 9.81% 16.33% 13.33% Power Integrations 14.50% 9.64% 8.55%

Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Integrations has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Power Integrations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.44 billion 2.49 $139.80 million N/A N/A Power Integrations $415.95 million 6.56 $69.98 million $2.14 43.49

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Power Integrations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dialog Semiconductor and Power Integrations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 3 1 0 2.25 Power Integrations 1 1 2 0 2.25

Power Integrations has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.37%. Given Power Integrations’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Power Integrations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Power Integrations pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Dialog Semiconductor does not pay a dividend. Power Integrations pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Dialog Semiconductor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The company offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), sub-PMICs, charger ICs, automotive grade PMICs, and audio codecs; Bluetooth low energy ICs, voice over DECT, and digital audio and audio codec ICs; AC/DC rapid charge adapters, converters, power adapters, and embedded networking converters, as well as SSL LED and backlight drivers and configurable mixed-signal ICs; and motor control ICS and ASIC controllers. It has a partnership with UNISOC to develop the SC2703, an optimized high-performance power management integrated circuit. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names. In addition, the company offers motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, air purifiers, pumps, fans and blowers, dishwashers, and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct staff, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

