Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW):

10/25/2019 – Sherwin-Williams was given a new $631.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2019 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $600.00 to $650.00. They now have a “top pick” rating on the stock.

10/23/2019 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $650.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2019 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $587.00 to $610.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2019 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $565.00 to $650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2019 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $555.00 to $570.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2019 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $490.00 to $560.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2019 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $485.00 to $515.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2019 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $575.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/23/2019 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $550.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2019 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $604.00 to $630.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Sherwin-Williams was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $589.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for the third quarter for Sherwin-Williams are going down of late. The company is likely to gain from significant synergies of the Valspar acquisition. It is also focused on growth through expansion of operations. The company's aggressive cost-control actions, working capital reductions, supply chain optimization and productivity improvement is expected to yield margin benefits. Sherwin-Williams has also outperformed the industry it belongs to so far this year. However, the company faces earnings headwinds from hefty Valspar acquisition charges in 2019. The company is also exposed to raw material cost inflation. Higher input costs are expected to hurt margins in 2019. Moreover, the company’s businesses continue to be affected by weakness across certain economies. It is also exposed to currency translation headwinds.”

10/11/2019 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $460.00 to $485.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/9/2019 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $525.00 to $631.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Sherwin-Williams is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $475.00 to $555.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/6/2019 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $430.00 to $546.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $579.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $365.20 and a twelve month high of $589.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $554.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Sherwin-Williams Co alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total transaction of $2,422,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,548.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.