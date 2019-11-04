Analysts Set Volvo AB (STO:VOLV-B) Target Price at SEK 158.60

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV-B) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is SEK 158.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 135 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group set a SEK 127 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC set a SEK 150 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 162 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of STO:VOLV-B traded up SEK 7.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting SEK 151.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,912,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of SEK 140.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of SEK 141. Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

