Analysts Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Target Price at $558.82

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $558.82.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $610.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.08, for a total value of $4,358,825.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,300.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.65, for a total transaction of $9,355,504.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,166 shares of company stock worth $167,423,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,120,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,477,370,000 after buying an additional 94,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after buying an additional 127,743 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,238,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,944,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,602,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,728,000 after purchasing an additional 412,007 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG traded down $6.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $532.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,204. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $311.46 and a 12-month high of $555.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $521.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.21.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

