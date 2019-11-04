Analysts Set SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) PT at $16.07

Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.07.

SM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on SM Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on SM Energy from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth $179,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in SM Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 45,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth $125,200,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 44.6% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SM opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $884.80 million, a PE ratio of 279.33 and a beta of 2.95. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.68 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 14.67%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

