Analysts Set America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Price Target at $102.20

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of CRMT traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.96. The company had a trading volume of 44,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,918. The firm has a market cap of $605.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $104.05.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $171.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.34 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $127,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,831,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

