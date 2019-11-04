Analysts Expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.31 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 27.73%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

SPWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. 5,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,665. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a market cap of $294.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.33. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.1% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 279,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 63,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,669,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 457,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.1% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.