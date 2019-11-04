Analysts Expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.18. National Energy Services Reunited posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.87 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 10.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.99. 157,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,243. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NESR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,706,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 15,624.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,858 shares during the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 458,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.