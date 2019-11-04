Analysts Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.33. iRobot reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. iRobot had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $289.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.32.

In related news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $47,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,063.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 85.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 66.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 712.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at $136,000.

IRBT opened at $48.15 on Monday. iRobot has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $132.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

