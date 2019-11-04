Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,611,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,567,986,000 after acquiring an additional 506,468 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,579,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,510,000 after buying an additional 260,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,240,000 after buying an additional 3,502,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,937,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,591,000 after buying an additional 84,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,706,000 after buying an additional 1,892,575 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,544 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,230,695.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,463 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $160,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,362 shares of company stock worth $4,691,193 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $109.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.08 and a 52-week high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.