Amon (AMN) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 4th. Amon has a market capitalization of $709,380.00 and approximately $990.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Amon has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00220526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.60 or 0.01381030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029052 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00123862 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon’s genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,490,715 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.