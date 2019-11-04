AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 45,975 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $2,295,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $58.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $567.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.69 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

