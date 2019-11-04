Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.17.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,118. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.71. The company has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $219.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

