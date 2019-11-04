AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 155,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,891,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 19,949.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,005,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,976 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $809,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $255.82 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $255.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.08 and a 200-day moving average of $207.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $232,101,423.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,264 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Longbow Research raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.78.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.