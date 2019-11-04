AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Given a $100.00 Price Target by Wolfe Research Analysts

Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on AMETEK (NYSE:AME) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 target price on AMETEK and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on AMETEK and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.17.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.20. 1,105,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,675. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $63.14 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.50.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $342,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 51.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

