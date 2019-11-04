Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Hits New 1-Year High at $154.58

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $154.58 and last traded at $154.47, with a volume of 4037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.68 and a 200 day moving average of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $998,300.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 189,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 68,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

