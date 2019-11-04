American Research & Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1,510.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,442,000 after buying an additional 3,122,355 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 159.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,262,000 after buying an additional 1,157,940 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 13,200.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,691,000 after buying an additional 1,088,667 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 455.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 964,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,610,000 after buying an additional 790,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,705,000 after buying an additional 785,493 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $146.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.63. The company has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.23.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 19,542 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $2,605,925.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,111 shares in the company, valued at $32,818,901.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,620 shares of company stock worth $16,317,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.