American Research & Management Co. Buys 1,995 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.1% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Chevron by 63.9% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Chevron by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Chevron by 154.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $116.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

In related news, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

