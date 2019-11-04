American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 144.2% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,049,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $93.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.07. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $72.07 and a 1 year high of $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

In related news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.27.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

