American Cannabis (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Trading 6.7% Higher

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24, 19,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 79,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

In other American Cannabis news, major shareholder Corey James Ariel Hollister sold 100,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $31,066.65. Over the last three months, insiders sold 476,725 shares of company stock worth $131,390.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

