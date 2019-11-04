American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $39.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.09.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.95. 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,179,165. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.15%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $314,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,618.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 771,271 shares in the company, valued at $20,315,278.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,590 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,353 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,305,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

